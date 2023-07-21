Attorney General charges former Cloquet police officer with exploiting a vulnerable adult, swindling

CLOQUET, MN. (Northern News Now) - A former Cloquet police officer has been charged with financially exploiting a vulnerable adult.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison charged Laci Marie Silgjord on Friday with one count of felony financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult, one count of gross misdemeanor financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult, and one count of felony attempted theft by swindle.

Court documents state Silgjord met the now-deceased 78-year-old victim when she was a police officer in Cloquet in May 2020 when she responded to a call about a stolen purse.

The next month, she performed a welfare check at the victim’s house at the request of the victim’s half-brother.

A second welfare check was done at the end of August 2020.

Silgjord and other officers found the victim in very poor condition. She had suffered a stroke and had deficits in memory and attention. The victim was then immediately transported to the hospital.

A week later the hospital petitioned for guardianship for the victim due to “severe memory and orientation deficits which make her unable to make higher level decisions about her medical care.”

At a court hearing on the guardianship, Silgjord stated that a social worker at the hospital asked Silgjord to be the victim’s guardian.

With this information, the Court appointed Silgjord as guardian, which allowed her to perform duties related to personal care and custody.

However, Silgjord was never appointed as a conservator to make financial decisions for the victim or manage the victim’s money.

According to court documents, four months after meeting the victim, Silgjord represented herself to a bank as the victim’s fiduciary, despite having no legal authority for this. She was then able to gain access to the victim’s bank accounts.

Throughout September 2020, Silgjord recorded multiple bedside conversations with the victim.

During one conversation, the victim said she did not know where she was, did not know her maiden name, did not know her father’s name, and did not remember how old her son was when he died.

Silgjord also allegedly showed the victim a photograph of herself when she was younger and she did not recognize herself. Silgjord then told the victim that she was her “new grandma” and that she loved the victim. The victim responded that she loved Silgjord and that she wanted to take care of her.

By late September 2020, Silgjord presented guardianship paperwork to the victim’s bank. She documented on a form titled “Fiduciary Accounts Application & Agreement” that she was the victim’s fiduciary and that she had the authority to access the victim’s accounts.

Medical records in October 2020 documented the victim’s continued regression, and at times noted she was hallucinating.

In late October 2020, the victim passed away with no surviving children and no will. However, Silgjord did not notify the victim’s estranged husband and next of kin about the victim’s death.

Documents say shortly after the victim’s death, Silgjord met the victim’s estranged husband at a restaurant.

The Court’s order appointing Silgjord as guardian indicated that her guardianship expired upon the victim’s death, yet Silgjord claimed to the victim’s estranged husband that she was “in charge” of ensuring the victim’s wishes were carried out.

Silgjord also allegedly refused to give the estranged husband the keys to the victim’s house. When the estranged husband asked Silgjord about submitting paperwork to access the victim’s bank accounts, Silgjord responded that he could “probably not” do this “because I am on the account.”

In November 2020, the victim’s estranged husband went to the victim’s house, where he encountered Silgjord. She falsely claimed she had guardianship and conservatorship over the victim, refused to provide him the keys, and said that she would not do so “until the courts make me sign it over.”

A few weeks later, Silgjord filed a petition seeking to be appointed personal representative of the victim’s estate.

She claimed the estate was indebted to her for guardianship expenses. Some of the compensation sought by Silgjord included time she supposedly spent on the guardianship while Silgjord was on duty as a police officer.

Then in January 2021, Silgjord filed a claim against the victim’s estate for $71,601.58, which she estimated to be the estate’s total value.

In describing her claim, Silgjord wrote “Prior to Joan’s death she told me she loved me and wanted to take care of me and my family. I was Joan’s friend and court-appointed guardian.”

This was despite a Cloquet Police Department policy that in order to “avoid actual or perceived conflicts of interest members of this department shall refrain from developing or maintaining personal or financial relationships with victims, witnesses or other individuals during the course of, or as a direct result of, any official contact.”

In March 2021, Silgjord filed a second claim seeking an additional $86,611.70 from the estate, which represented the total of the inheritance the victim was set to receive from her stepmother’s estate.

In describing this claim, Silgjord wrote, “I was Joan’s court-appointed guardian and took care of her prior to her death. There is no formal will but Joan told me and my husband she loved us and wanted to take care of us. I have this recorded on my cell phone.”

The Court then denied Silgjord’s claims against the victim’s estate.

Her employment as a Cloquet police officer ended in June 2022.

Following Minnesota law, the Carlton County Attorney’s Office referred this case to Ellison’s office.

The case was then investigated and prosecuted by the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit (MFCU) in his office.

The Attorney General’s Office has original criminal jurisdiction over Medicaid fraud. MFCU also prosecutes the abuse, neglect, and financial exploitation of vulnerable adults upon referral from a county attorney.

A criminal complaint is merely an allegation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

Her first court appearance will be on September 21.

