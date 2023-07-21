Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Baby birds killed when nest catches fire on power pole, authorities say

The fire department said the nest was well-known in the area and stood out to drivers on...
The fire department said the nest was well-known in the area and stood out to drivers on Interstate 84.(Morgan County Fire Department)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGAN, Utah (Gray News) – A nest of baby Ospreys on top of a power pole caught fire in Utah Wednesday.

According to the Morgan County Fire Department, the fire started when the powerline malfunctioned, causing heat to build under the dry nest.

Crews had trouble putting out the fire by the charged voltage line.

The baby birds died in the fire.

“Mama bird frantically circled overhead until the end,” the fire department said in a post on Facebook.

The fire department said the nest was well-known in the area and stood out to drivers on Interstate 84.

“Let’s hold on to the hope these beautiful birds will return next year to build a new home,” the department said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minnesota Department of Revenue is using 2021 tax year information to determine...
Minnesota to issue one-time tax rebate payments
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting late Monday night that injured...
Four injured in shooting in rural Truman; authorities seek suspects
FILE - Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison hailed a decision by the U.S. District Court of...
Court upholds entirety of AG Ellison’s lawsuit against Fleet Farm
A 15-year-old St Peter athlete remains hospitalized after being stabbed in a park last week.
15-year-old St. Peter athlete stabbed, hospitalized
There are many features of this home, from the technology to the layout, that add to the value.
Nearly $4 million house for sale in Mankato area

Latest News

President Katherine Banks said in a resignation letter that she would retire immediately,...
Texas A&M University president resigns after Black journalist’s hiring at campus unravels
The four tech giants, along with ChatGPT-maker OpenAI and startups Anthropic and Inflection,...
Amazon, Google, Meta, Microsoft and other tech firms agree to AI safeguards set by the White House
The prosecutor's office said Amanda Davila has been charged in relationship to the death of the...
Bus monitor charged with manslaughter following death of 6-year-old girl
Cloquet Police: Transaction issues reported with Ford Chrysler, information wanted
Attorney General charges former Cloquet police officer with exploiting a vulnerable adult, swindling
Kelly Markland and her husband Kevin were arriving in the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta...
Person impersonating sheriff’s deputy scams woman out of $14K, authorities say