Bend of the River Festival is back for its second year

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Bend of the River Festival is back this September, after last year’s debut success. Robyn James is in to talk about the plans and what it has taken to put together for this year’s festival. Some of the performers include 38 Special, Elle King and Tim Montana. There will be plenty of food trucks, activities and other vendors.

Bend of the River will be taking place on September 16. You can check out their website for more information and tickets.

