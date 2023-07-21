Blaine authorities seek public’s help in search for missing teen

BLAINE, Minn. (KEYC) - The Blaine Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing teen.

According to a Missing Person Alert from the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA), Angela Gasner, 16, left a facility in Blaine, on July 16.

Investigators believe she may be in the Minneapolis area.

The alert also states that Gasner is known to change her hair color regularly but was last known to have black hair with a few visible blonde areas.

Gasner also wears her two nose and two eyebrow piercings in different configurations.

The Blaine Police Dept. is requesting that anyone who has seen or has information regarding the whereabouts of Gasner call them at 763-427-1212.

