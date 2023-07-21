Blue Earth County Fair opened its doors

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Thursday kicked off the 163rd year of the Blue Earth County Fair, and fairgoers of all ages are excited for the long weekend ahead.

Opening day was Senior Day at the fair, which fair organizers say gave them big expectations for the rest of the weekend, as some places ran out of food at some point during the day.

Organizers say that this demand is good to hear, as the historic fair has been forced to adapt over time to cater to different audiences.

“You know when I first came on board and the fair was going downhill. You know we as a board put on our big girl pants or big boy pants and it was like ‘ok how can we make this viable again? There’s been a lot of hard work and dedication on behalf of the board and community members,” said Robin Tietz.

This year’s fair features some new attractions, such as live forgers, a teen dance and a full carnival has made its home at the fair for the first time.

The county hopes that the fair will have something for everyone, whether they’ve been coming for years.

“I grew up on a farm about six miles from here, still live there. So the Blue Earth County Fair was something we did each and every year, and really each and every day,” said Kevin Paap.

“All of my 4-Hers are so happy to be here. A lot of them came in today and saw that we gave them a final ribbon, and so some of them got grand champions. And so it’s really exciting to see them come in after their projects and see how much work they put into it,” said Lizz Kendall.

The Blue Earth County Fair will be open in Garden City every day through Sunday.

