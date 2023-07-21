Your Photos
Bus monitor charged with manslaughter following death of 6-year-old girl

The prosecutor's office said Amanda Davila has been charged in relationship to the death of the girl.
By News12 New Jersey staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:12 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
FRANKLIN, N.J. (News12 New Jersey) - Two parents in New Jersey are distraught after their 6-year-old died Monday on a school bus.

The woman responsible for her safety at that time is now facing manslaughter charges.

The pain has been consuming Wali Williams and his wife Najmah Nash.

They are in mourning for the death of their 6-year-old daughter Fajr Williams, who left to an extended school year program at Clermont Elementary School in Franklin Township, New Jersey, on Monday and never came back home.

“For these types of bus companies servicing children that’s handicapped, they need to know that when they take that job, they have lives in their hands,” Wali Williams said.

The Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed 27-year-old Amanda Davila has been arrested and charged in relationship to the death of the girl.

“The most important thing is that we want justice for Fajr,” Wali Williams said.


The Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed 27-year-old Amanda Davila has been arrested and charged in relationship to the death of the girl.(Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office)

Davila, hired by Montauk Transit Service, was the monitor assigned to Fajr’s school bus, according to officials. She allegedly secured Fajr’s wheelchair to the bus.

Investigators revealed that while on the road, a series of bumps caused the 6-year-old to slump in her wheelchair seat. That caused the four-point harness that secured her to the chair to become tight around her neck, ultimately blocking her airway.

“There is video that I have yet to view, but I will,” Nash said.

According to authorities, during the ride as the school bus monitor, Davila was seated towards the front of the bus while using a cellphone and earbud headphones in both ears.

“I am picturing her fighting. She can’t speak, she can’t defend herself. She cannot take the things off her neck,” Wali Williams said.

The investigation revealed that this was in violation of policies and procedures.

“I pray that these people weren’t up there lollygagging, playing and joking on their phones while my daughter is back there fighting for her life,” Wali Williams added.

Davila was booked at the Somerset County Jail until her detention hearing.

She is facing second-degree manslaughter charges as well as endangering the welfare of a child.

Montauk Transit Service did not immediately respond with a statement on the incident.

Copyright 2023 News12 New Jersey via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

