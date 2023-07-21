Female arrested in Redwood County for assault and fleeing in a motor vehicle

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Redwood County Sheriff’s Office received a report around 3:00 a.m. on July 21 of an intoxicated female chasing a male through a yard with a handgun in Vesta, Minnesota. The female entered a vehicle, crashing into another vehicle on the property.

As deputies arrived on the scene, the female in the vehicle fled, leading deputies on a 20 mile pursuit. To put an end to the pursuit, a pit maneuver was performed on the vehicle, which resulted in the female being apprehended.

She was later transported to the Redwood County Jail. This case is currently under investigation. We will provide updates as the story progresses.

