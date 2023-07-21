Your Photos
Few rain chances coming up

Emily Merz's Thursday PM Forecast 7/20/23
By Emily Merz
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Many of us are hoping for rain, but we have a relatively dry forecast this week.

Although our overall trend is very dry, we do have a chance of seeing some isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms tomorrow and Saturday. While these showers could produce locally impactful rain amounts, the majority of us likely will remain dry.

After Saturday, we have dry days in sight with minimal rain chances. We are also going to be heating things up. Temperatures are expected to reach the 90s early next week, reaching the mid and even upper 90s by Wednesday or Thursday. Humidity is expected to be high too. With dewpoints in the 70s to go along with the hot temperatures, we will definitely be feeling like summer out there.

Keep in mind heat index values could be even higher, so if you have outdoor plans this week you will want to use sun protection and stay hydrated. Know the warning signs of heat illnesses, and listen to your body!

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

