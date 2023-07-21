Isolated showers, t-storms possible ahead of heat wave next week

Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible through Friday afternoon and night along with Saturday afternoon and evening ahead of a heat wave to bring hot and humid conditions to the area next week.

Today will be mostly sunny with a few passing clouds through the late afternoon into the evening hours before mostly clear skies return overnight. Temperatures will hover in the low-80s with a little bit of humidity mixed in through the afternoon hours. Winds will be rather light, reaching up to 10 mph through the day. A few isolated showers and/or thunderstorms are possible through this evening into the early night hours before fizzling out leaving behind mostly clear skies while temperatures dip into the upper-50s and low-60s by Saturday morning.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with some afternoon to evening cloud coverage with more isolated thunderstorm chances mixed in. Temperatures will hover in the mid-80s with some noticeable humidity mixed in as winds reach up to 15 mph at times. Isolated thunderstorms will remain possible through the evening hours before fizzling out leaving behind mostly clear skies overnight as temperatures dip into the low-60s by Sunday morning.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and quiet. Temperatures will continue to hover in the mid-80s with noticeable humidity mixed in as winds range between 5 and 10 mph through the day. Sunday night will remain mostly clear and quiet as temperatures dip into the low to mid-60s by Monday morning.

A heat wave is expected to move into the area early next week leading to a rise in both temperatures and humidity, starting on Monday.

We are looking at temperatures hovering in the upper-80s and low-90s on Monday before rising into the mid to upper-90s by the middle of next week. With this, humidity will also be on the rise making way for not only hot but humid conditions as well. This could lead to heat indices in the upper-90s and low-100s across the area through the middle to end of next week. If heat indices are this hot with the humid conditions, it is possible a heat advisory will be issued for portions of the area sometime next week. Along with the heat and humidity, we may have some pop up shower chances late Monday night and Tuesday afternoon with a stray shower or thunderstorm possible Wednesday afternoon. Winds won’t be of much help through this expected heat wave as they will only reach up to 15 mph with occasional gusts up to 20 mph at times.

Next weekend is looking to remain rather hot and humid despite temperatures dipping into the upper-80s by Saturday and Sunday. Mostly sunny skies will stick around through Saturday before becoming partly cloudy by Sunday.

