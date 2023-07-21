Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Keeping cool with Tropical Sno

With the hot temperatures coming up this next week, it’s the perfect time to check out one of the area’s fun "food trucks."
By KEYC Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With the hot temperatures coming up this next week, it’s the perfect time to check out one of the area’s fun “food trucks.” This one will help you stay cool, and it’s called Tropical Sno.

As a portable business, they are able to move around to many events much easier than a food truck. They often hang out around Cub Foods East in Mankato during the week, but will take part in events like the Bend of the River fall festival.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minnesota Department of Revenue is using 2021 tax year information to determine...
Minnesota to issue one-time tax rebate payments
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting late Monday night that injured...
Four injured in shooting in rural Truman; authorities seek suspects
FILE - Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison hailed a decision by the U.S. District Court of...
Court upholds entirety of AG Ellison’s lawsuit against Fleet Farm
A 15-year-old St Peter athlete remains hospitalized after being stabbed in a park last week.
15-year-old St. Peter athlete stabbed, hospitalized
There are many features of this home, from the technology to the layout, that add to the value.
Nearly $4 million house for sale in Mankato area

Latest News

Some of the performers include 38 Special, Elle King and Tim Montana.
Bend of the River Festival is back for its second year
Even if you don’t eat raw fish, they’ll have something for you, even cooked food!
507 Poke Bowl has something for everyone
VINE and Mankato Clinic are looking for a few good older adults to step right up and find out...
VINE to hold free strength assessments for older adults
water
Man drowns while scuba diving in Pike Lake