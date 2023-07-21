Keeping cool with Tropical Sno

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With the hot temperatures coming up this next week, it’s the perfect time to check out one of the area’s fun “food trucks.” This one will help you stay cool, and it’s called Tropical Sno.

As a portable business, they are able to move around to many events much easier than a food truck. They often hang out around Cub Foods East in Mankato during the week, but will take part in events like the Bend of the River fall festival.

