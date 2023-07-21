Local WWII Veteran turns 103 years old

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Today, we celebrate Merle Brinkman’s 103rd birthday. Kyla Jackson sat with him and his family to share memories about him being a World War 2 Veteran.

“Is fantastic. This is this is we’re we’re losing our veterans. Our veterans are getting up there in their 90s and and 103 in this case, I believe so. I mean it’s it’s wonderful to be a part of a celebration like this,” said Historian, Rodney Shunk.

Merle’s son Stephen says he’s grateful to learn first-hand the experiences his dad went through during the war.

“Well, it’s a. It’s a. It’s a great story. I didn’t have to live it myself, but it makes for a great story for everyone else, and we’re pretty fortunate that he’s here to share it with us,” said Brinkman.

Rodney reminds people to acknowledge those who have served this country in uniform.

“It’s very important that we appreciate and thank our veterans, when you see a person that is wearing a veteran’s hat, go over to that person and say to them, did you serve in the war and and thank them for their service and shake their hand,” said Shunk.

