Man drowns while scuba diving in Pike Lake

water
water(MGN)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CANOSIA TOWNSHIP, MN. (Northern News Now) - A man drowned while scuba diving in a Canosia Township lake Friday.

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 10:23 a.m. emergency responders were dispatched to the area of the Pike Lake Public Access in Canosia Township.

It was reported a man had gone under the water shortly after requesting help to the dock.

He was scuba diving with another person near the dock area.

Authorities say the 31-year-old man from Alberta, Canada was quickly removed from the water within minutes by his diving partner and a nearby witness.

Lifesaving efforts began immediately but were ultimately unsuccessful.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of death is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

