Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Mankato Royals gear up for state

13U AAA team looks to capture fourth straight state title.
13U AAA team looks to capture fourth straight state title.(KEYC)
By Haley McCormick
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The 13U Triple A Mankato Royals are chasing something they have never done before, four straight state titles.

“We work a ton. I mean we’ve been getting in the cages since last winter. As a team we just come together as one” said Colton McCormick.

The hard work hasn’t gone unnoticed with their record being an impressive 46-1 on the season.

It might be the dog days of summer, but the team is still locking in every game.

“You can’t give up right. So like we just have to stay in the cages and stay on the field and stay as a team don’t give up on one of each other” said Emmitt Rentas.

One of the biggest assets that sets this team apart is the respect they have for one another.

“We’ve got a couple short stops and they aren’t rooting for each other to make a mistake. Instead they’re the first kid up off the dugout to cheer each other on, pat each other on the back and that’s special because you don’t see that much in kids” said Cory Smith, head coach.

This team is no stranger to success. Two years ago when they were 11 they took third place in both state tournaments and last year, won both state tournaments.

“They’re used to winning the expectation is to win, but they’re also good kids. They’re growing they’re getting better and they’re having a lot of fun doing it and so am I” said Smith.

Not only are the bats hot for the Mankato Royals, but the team also sports a strong defense that’s thriving on making all the routine plays.

“Our whole motto is just throw strikes and then we got a good defense to back us up. If you throw strikes and they put the ball in play, we’ll make the play” said McCormick.

The Mankato Royals look to secure their 4th straight state title tomorrow in Rochester.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minnesota Department of Revenue is using 2021 tax year information to determine...
Minnesota to issue one-time tax rebate payments
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting late Monday night that injured...
Four injured in shooting in rural Truman; authorities seek suspects
FILE - Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison hailed a decision by the U.S. District Court of...
Court upholds entirety of AG Ellison’s lawsuit against Fleet Farm
A 15-year-old St Peter athlete remains hospitalized after being stabbed in a park last week.
15-year-old St. Peter athlete stabbed, hospitalized
There are many features of this home, from the technology to the layout, that add to the value.
Nearly $4 million house for sale in Mankato area

Latest News

water
Man drowns while scuba diving in Pike Lake
RAGBRAI
RAGBRAI route to take riders through Kinnick Stadium for the first time
On this week's edition of Maverick Insider, we took a look at what takes place in the offseason...
Maverick Insider: Behind the scenes of the MSU men’s hockey team
Justin Jefferson is becoming a veteran leader for the Minnesota Vikings
Justin Jefferson takes on new role as veteran leader for Minnesota Vikings