Mankato Royals gear up for state

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The 13U Triple A Mankato Royals are chasing something they have never done before, four straight state titles.

“We work a ton. I mean we’ve been getting in the cages since last winter. As a team we just come together as one” said Colton McCormick.

The hard work hasn’t gone unnoticed with their record being an impressive 46-1 on the season.

It might be the dog days of summer, but the team is still locking in every game.

“You can’t give up right. So like we just have to stay in the cages and stay on the field and stay as a team don’t give up on one of each other” said Emmitt Rentas.

One of the biggest assets that sets this team apart is the respect they have for one another.

“We’ve got a couple short stops and they aren’t rooting for each other to make a mistake. Instead they’re the first kid up off the dugout to cheer each other on, pat each other on the back and that’s special because you don’t see that much in kids” said Cory Smith, head coach.

This team is no stranger to success. Two years ago when they were 11 they took third place in both state tournaments and last year, won both state tournaments.

“They’re used to winning the expectation is to win, but they’re also good kids. They’re growing they’re getting better and they’re having a lot of fun doing it and so am I” said Smith.

Not only are the bats hot for the Mankato Royals, but the team also sports a strong defense that’s thriving on making all the routine plays.

“Our whole motto is just throw strikes and then we got a good defense to back us up. If you throw strikes and they put the ball in play, we’ll make the play” said McCormick.

The Mankato Royals look to secure their 4th straight state title tomorrow in Rochester.

