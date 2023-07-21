Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

MNSU Teamsters will hold virtual news conference on strike authorization vote

MNSU administrative and service faculty, backed by Teamsters Local 320, are hosting a virtual...
MNSU administrative and service faculty, backed by Teamsters Local 320, are hosting a virtual news conference on Friday, July 21, at 1 p.m., announcing their strike authorization vote as well as what comes next steps in mediation with the state.(WJRT)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State University employees are preparing for a strike should mediation fail with the state of Minnesota.

MNSU administrative and service faculty, backed by Teamsters Local 320, are hosting a virtual news conference on Friday, July 21, at 1 p.m., announcing their strike authorization vote as well as what comes next steps in mediation with the state.

MNSU administrative and service faculty work includes: admissions, financial aid, housing, health services, mental health services, student registration, course scheduling, student activities, event planning, teaching, international student services, and more.

Many MNSU students are in contact and will receive help from administrative and service faculty according to Teamsters 320.

Administrative and service faculty voted by 97.5% to authorize a strike if MNSU doesn’t move forward with the workers’ priorities for living wages and for an equity and compression study.

Local 320 represents more than 800 administrative and service faculty at seven MNSU campuses, including Minnesota State University Mankato.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minnesota Department of Revenue is using 2021 tax year information to determine...
Minnesota to issue one-time tax rebate payments
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting late Monday night that injured...
Four injured in shooting in rural Truman; authorities seek suspects
FILE - Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison hailed a decision by the U.S. District Court of...
Court upholds entirety of AG Ellison’s lawsuit against Fleet Farm
A 15-year-old St Peter athlete remains hospitalized after being stabbed in a park last week.
15-year-old St. Peter athlete stabbed, hospitalized
There are many features of this home, from the technology to the layout, that add to the value.
Nearly $4 million house for sale in Mankato area

Latest News

Cloquet Police: Transaction issues reported with Ford Chrysler, information wanted
Attorney General charges former Cloquet police officer with exploiting a vulnerable adult, swindling
M30 Pills
Rochester man arrested after thousands of M30 pills containing fentanyl seized from his home
Isolated shower and thunderstorm chances possible Friday and Saturday ahead of heat wave...
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 7-21-2023
Thursday kicked off the 163rd year of the Blue Earth County Fair
Blue Earth County Fair opened its doors