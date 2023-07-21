MNSU Teamsters will hold virtual news conference on strike authorization vote

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State University employees are preparing for a strike should mediation fail with the state of Minnesota.

MNSU administrative and service faculty, backed by Teamsters Local 320, are hosting a virtual news conference on Friday, July 21, at 1 p.m., announcing their strike authorization vote as well as what comes next steps in mediation with the state.

MNSU administrative and service faculty work includes: admissions, financial aid, housing, health services, mental health services, student registration, course scheduling, student activities, event planning, teaching, international student services, and more.

Many MNSU students are in contact and will receive help from administrative and service faculty according to Teamsters 320.

Administrative and service faculty voted by 97.5% to authorize a strike if MNSU doesn’t move forward with the workers’ priorities for living wages and for an equity and compression study.

Local 320 represents more than 800 administrative and service faculty at seven MNSU campuses, including Minnesota State University Mankato.

