MSU campuses vote to authorize strike about state mediation

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State Universities’ administrative and service faculty, backed by Teamsters Local 320 announced their strike authorization vote as well as what comes next steps in mediation with the state.

“Due to financial constraints, many ASF employees work side gigs to make ends meet. They experienced housing and food insecurities. They postpone crucial medical and mental health and preventative health care and qualify for social assistance programs,”

MNSU administrative and service faculty work includes: admissions, financial aid, housing, health services, mental health services, student registration, course scheduling, student activities, event planning, teaching, international student services, and more.

“Unfortunately, a distressing pattern has surfaced over the last decade or so. Our employees have significantly lagged behind their counterparts on campuses and within the industry in terms of earning sustainable wages,” said Kristy Modrow.

Administrative and service faculty voted by 97.5% to authorize a strike if MNSU doesn’t move forward with the workers’ priorities for living wages and for an equity and compression study.

“They tell us I’ve been employed in Minnesota state for 16 years and new employees starting here are making more than I am without experience or additional education. I think it is very cruel how little the administration values and pays long-term employees. It’s a slap in the face for employees who have dedicated years of service to the institution and system,” said Mandy Weister.

In a statement sent to KEYC News Now, Minnesota State Universities says in part: “Minnesota State seeks to reach a settlement....State universities are developing contingency plans that will provide for continuation of essential services in the event of a strike, and we are confident that our universities will remain open and ready to serve our students.”

