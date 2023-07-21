RAGBRAI route to take riders through Kinnick Stadium for the first time

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - For the first time, the cyclists will head through Kinnick Stadium when this year’s RAGBRAI route takes riders through Iowa City next Saturday.

Hawkeyes Defensive Line Coach Kelvin Bell and Special Teams Coordinator LeVar Woods made the announcement in a video on Twitter on Friday.

The RAGBRAI route will take riders through Coralville on July 28. Vendors will be set up at S.T. Morrison Park, along with the main stage.

Then on July 29, riders will leave S.T. Morrison Park and head to Kinnick Stadium and then through downtown Iowa City on their way to the final stop in Davenport.

Cyclists will also loop through Iowa State’s Jack Trice Stadium in Ames during this year’s route.

Organizers are estimating a record number of people will participate in this year’s RAGBRAI.

For more information, including the full route, click here.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.