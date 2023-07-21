Your Photos
Three displaced after house explosion in Jordan

Although the dogs are still missing, all of the people made it out with just minor scrapes and cuts.
By KEYC Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A natural gas leak may have caused this explosion in a Minnesota house Thursday night. The State Fire Marshal’s Office is trying to confirm a cause.

Police say three people were in the house when the explosion happened.

”One of the guys who was living in the house was basically coming out from some of the rubble near where the front entrance would be. And a couple of the others that were apparently inside were making their way out through the back when it all happens. So we made sure as best we could that everybody was accounted for,” said Jason Deck.

The residents say someone was working on their dryer earlier in the day just hours before the home exploded.

