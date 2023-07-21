VINE to hold free strength assessments for older adults

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - VINE and Mankato Clinic are looking for a few good older adults to step right up and find out their strengths -- literally!

VINE, in a joint effort with the Mankato Clinic, is offering free strength assessments for older adults at the VINE Adult Community Center on Fri., July 28.

Mankato Clinic Physical Therapists and VINE’s Certified Personal Trainers will manage strength tests that run for about 15 minutes; an evaluation of their current exercise routines will be included.

After the tests, participants will be given recommendations and be able to ask questions.

The opportunity for free strength assessments will run from 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Registration is encouraged and can be done online or by calling (507) 387-1666.

