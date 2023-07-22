Isolated thunderstorms tomorrow, then we heat up!

A few showers and thunderstorms are expected tomorrow, but not much rain is in the forecast this upcoming week.

Today, we saw a couple showers and some rumbles of thunder around the region, however the majority of us remained dry. Tomorrow will be fairly similar, with the possibility of slightly stronger storms than what we saw today. Some hail and gusty winds are possible tomorrow, but the overall severe threat remains very low. With the scattered nature of the showers and storms, it is likely that many of us will not receive any rain.

As for temperatures, enjoy the comfy ones while you can. We are anticipating an intense heat wave next week, bringing us temperatures in the mid to upper 90s. It is important to take this seriously, as heat illnesses can come on very quickly when your body is not adapted to that type of heat. Humidity will be rising too by next week. Keep this in mind if you have any outdoor plans this week.

With the hot temperatures, it is possible we could see some afternoon pop up showers and some rumbles of thunder early this week, but nothing that will majorly impact the ongoing drought conditions, unfortunately.

Temperatures are expected to remain in the 90s through the majority of this upcoming week.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.