Three arrested in Aitkin County after two-year-old exposed to drugs found unresponsive

By Robb Coles
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 1:06 PM CDT
AITKIN COUNTY, MN. (Northern News Now) - A two-year-old was exposed to a controlled substance and became unresponsive Friday in Aitkin County.

According to authorities, family members removed the child from a residence and eventually called 911 from a vehicle in the Garrison area.

First responders administered CPR and Naloxone (a drug for opioid overdose) as well.

The child was transported to the hospital by air ambulance for further care and is reported to be stable.

A search warrant was later executed at a residence in Aitkin County.

Teams from the Aitkin, Itasca, and Mille Lacs drug task force and the Lakes Area Drug Investigation Division executed the search.

Upon entry to the residence, a different two-year-old in a crib was located in very close proximity to a plate of crushed fentanyl, while a ceiling fan was running overhead.

Five juveniles were taken into protective custody from this residence.

A protective hold was also placed on the juvenile in the hospital.

Authorities arrested a 31-year-old, who had multiple drug warrants.

That individual was arrested for giving a false name to a police officer, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, child endangerment, and several outstanding warrants.

In addition to that, a 27-year-old individual was arrested for child endangerment and third-degree possession of a controlled substance, and a 47-year-old was arrested for multiple drug warrants, harboring a fugitive, aiding an offender, and violating conditions of release.

Approximately 300 Fentanyl pills were seized from the residence as well as several grams of crushed Fentanyl powder.

The initial overdose investigation is pending and will lead to an arrest soon.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

