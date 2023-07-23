Your Photos
Clear evening ahead, warming pattern this weekend

Dangerous heat wave this week
Emily Merz's Saturday Forecast 7/22/23
By Emily Merz
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
A few thunderstorms and showers were seen across the region today, but we are clearing out through the overnight.

We are looking at a fairly dry forecast this upcoming week, but the main story is in the temperatures. A dangerous heat wave will bring us highs in the mid to upper 90s by the middle of this week. High humidity is expected as well, meaning heat index values in the triple digits are possible.

It is very important to take this heat seriously. Plan accordingly if you have to be outside, and be sure to stay hydrated. Know the symptoms of heat illnesses, and what to do if those symptoms occur.

While this is a very dry forecast in terms of precipitation, the intense heat and humidity may cause some afternoon pop-up showers and thunderstorms. We are not expecting widespread or impactful rain total amounts though, which unfortunately means the ongoing drought conditions likely will not be impacted for the better.

Temperatures will remain in the 90s through the majority of the upcoming week, before cooling slightly back into the 80s by next weekend, which is also when rain chances may go back up.

