Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Dotson Iron Casting workers on strike for safety concerns

80 workers from Dotson Iron Castings, which was recently bought by MacLean Power, are on strike.
By Sofia Martinez and Tony Peregrin
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - 80 workers from Dotson Iron Castings, which was recently bought by MacLean Power, are on strike.

The USW 142B Dotson and MPS employees gathered in old town, near the Dotson building and started striking Sunday night.

“We want a seat it at the table, right? We want some say in the safety. We want to be able to participate, to turn the safety back around,” said Justin Recla.

Representatives say workers are striking for a safer work environment, better work, and life balance, as well as additional training and more inclusive onboarding process.

“We can expect to work some mandatory overtime. We just want some parameters around that,” said Recla.

Workers say they are prepared to be out striking as long as it takes.

“We’re not going to compromise on safety,” said Recla.

In a statement sent to KEYC News Now, Dotson in part says, “Dotson has been diligently meeting with the Union to work toward a new contract, and we have made substantial progress toward that goal. Dotson continues to meet with the Union to exchange perspectives and ideas through both talking and listening. While we don’t feel the strike helps the parties arrive at a mutually agreeable contract, Dotson recognizes employees’ right to strike, and it has not discouraged Dotson from continuing to work productively toward an agreement. In the meantime, Dotson employees and others will continue to work at our facility to keep operations running and serving our valued customers.”

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minnesota Department of Revenue is using 2021 tax year information to determine...
Minnesota to issue one-time tax rebate payments
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting late Monday night that injured...
Four injured in shooting in rural Truman; authorities seek suspects
FILE - Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison hailed a decision by the U.S. District Court of...
Court upholds entirety of AG Ellison’s lawsuit against Fleet Farm
There are many features of this home, from the technology to the layout, that add to the value.
Nearly $4 million house for sale in Mankato area
Before authorities got to the scene, the 2 men say they performed first aid within seconds of...
Two men aided victims of Truman Shooting

Latest News

KEYC Weather
Meteorologist Shawn Cable's Monday 6pm Weathercast
Honored veterans say that the moment was special, as many of them had never received...
Mankato Deep Valley Quilt Guild presents quilts to local veterans
Canada goose populations have long ago recovered to robust levels and maintaining this no...
Hunting allowed on additional section of Walnut Lake Wildlife Management Area
Minnesota is a top-five state to live and work in, according to a new CNBC study.
Governor Walz announced Minnesota as a top state to live and work in