First annual local food celebration event held at Alternative Roots Farm

The Alternative Roots Farm in Madelia held a community event on Sunday highlighting local vendors, kids’ activities, skill demos, and included a farm tour.
By Kyla Jackson
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 7:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADELIA, Minn. (KEYC) - The Alternative Roots Farm in Madelia held a community event on Sunday, highlighting local vendors, kids’ activities, skill demos, and a farm tour.

The event, Sowing Seeds: Celebrating Local Foods and Lost Skills, was made possible through the Come and Get It Grant.

The event comes as more people have taken a Do It Yourself (DIY) to growing their own food.

“Well, you know, over the last couple of years, people have been asking more and more about self-sufficiency skills and getting more interested in local foods,” said Co-owner of Alternative Roots Farm and event coordinator Brooke Knisley. “So, we kind of put that all into one day together to celebrate local foods, connect people with more local vendors and also teach them some traditional skills at the same time.”

Nutritionist and attendee Emily Niswanger supports planting seeds to maintain a sustainable future so that she can educate her patients.

“I am a dietician, so it’s just super important to me,” said Niswanger. “It’s been one of my missions as a dietitian to connect people to the local food system. So, coming here and seeing it with my own eyes -- I can help educate the people that I need and to help connect them to buying local from the farmer.”

The main speaker, Christa Wadekamper, spoke to community members about eating locally, sourcing their own foods, and growing it themselves.

“It is so important to have these events, because then we can all connect with each other,” said Wadekamper. “We can learn where our food is coming from. We can get sources for our local food rather than getting it from big box stores, if it’s possible; and it’s just great to get everybody together and share All of our knowledge.”

Alternative Roots Farm is in Madelia, located at 11197 130th St. More information about the farm can be found on it Facebook and Instagram pages.

Due to the requirements of the Come and Get It Grant, this event will be held again next year; so, if interested, stay tuned.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

