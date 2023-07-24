Your Photos
Get scuba certified at Owatonna Diving Club

By KEYC Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 4:43 PM CDT
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As one of the last diving clubs in Southern Minnesota, Owatonna Diving Club is in to talk about what they offer for fans of scuba diving. The club educates, trains and certifies divers to help them prepare for and enjoy what comes with scuba diving.

The Owatonna Diving Club is located at 135 1/2 Front Street in Owatonna, MN. You can also find them on various social media platforms.

