Governor Walz announced Minnesota as a top state to live and work in

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Governor Tim Walz announced today that Minnesota is a top-five state to live and work in, according to a new CNBC study. The study evaluated factors that include environmental quality, health care and child care, anti-discrimination laws, worker protections and reproductive rights. Minnesota is ranked fourth in the nation overall.

“Whether you’re raising a family or growing a business, Minnesota is the place to be,” said Governor Walz. “The investments we made this year are lowering costs for families and improving the lives of Minnesotans across our state – and it’s showing. Our goal is to make Minnesota the best state in the country to live and work, and we will continue to invest in our economy, health, education, climate, and kids and families to make that goal a reality.”

Minnesota was named a top-five state for business earlier this month. Last week, Governor Walz kicked off a statewide workforce tour to highlight the state’s efforts to build a workforce pipeline in high-growth, high-demand career fields. He spent a day in the life of Minnesotans working in manufacturing, education, and public safety professions, highlighting the $20 million signed into law this session to invest in training for five of the most critical occupational categories in the state with high-growth jobs and family-sustaining wages.

To support public safety workforce development efforts, Governor Walz signed into law $300 million for cities, counties, and tribes to meet their unique public safety, fire, or emergency management needs, including for training programs. The state also invested $5 million in a grant program to support peace officer education and training.

Lieutenant Governor Flanagan met with senior White House officials last week to discuss and highlight Minnesota’s work to increase access to child care, lower child care costs, establish paid family and medical leave, and eliminate child poverty. The One Minnesota Budget signed into law this session includes over $1.3 billion to support the child care workforce, expand child care access, and ensure quality child care is available statewide.

“Our work this session to invest in affordable and accessible child care, protect reproductive rights, and expand voting rights has earned us this ranking and helped make Minnesota a state that works better for everyone,” said Lieutenant Governor Flanagan. “In Minnesota, we will invest in your career, ensure high quality child care and education are affordable and accessible, and do the hard work now to keep our natural resources and environment protected for generations to come.”

