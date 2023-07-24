Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Governor Walz announced Minnesota as a top state to live and work in

Minnesota is a top-five state to live and work in, according to a new CNBC study.
Minnesota is a top-five state to live and work in, according to a new CNBC study.(KEYC)
By Ali Reed
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Governor Tim Walz announced today that Minnesota is a top-five state to live and work in, according to a new CNBC study. The study evaluated factors that include environmental quality, health care and child care, anti-discrimination laws, worker protections and reproductive rights. Minnesota is ranked fourth in the nation overall.

“Whether you’re raising a family or growing a business, Minnesota is the place to be,” said Governor Walz. “The investments we made this year are lowering costs for families and improving the lives of Minnesotans across our state – and it’s showing. Our goal is to make Minnesota the best state in the country to live and work, and we will continue to invest in our economy, health, education, climate, and kids and families to make that goal a reality.”

Minnesota was named a top-five state for business earlier this month. Last week, Governor Walz kicked off a statewide workforce tour to highlight the state’s efforts to build a workforce pipeline in high-growth, high-demand career fields. He spent a day in the life of Minnesotans working in manufacturing, education, and public safety professions, highlighting the $20 million signed into law this session to invest in training for five of the most critical occupational categories in the state with high-growth jobs and family-sustaining wages.

To support public safety workforce development efforts, Governor Walz signed into law $300 million for cities, counties, and tribes to meet their unique public safety, fire, or emergency management needs, including for training programs. The state also invested $5 million in a grant program to support peace officer education and training.

Lieutenant Governor Flanagan met with senior White House officials last week to discuss and highlight Minnesota’s work to increase access to child care, lower child care costs, establish paid family and medical leave, and eliminate child poverty. The One Minnesota Budget signed into law this session includes over $1.3 billion to support the child care workforce, expand child care access, and ensure quality child care is available statewide.

“Our work this session to invest in affordable and accessible child care, protect reproductive rights, and expand voting rights has earned us this ranking and helped make Minnesota a state that works better for everyone,” said Lieutenant Governor Flanagan. “In Minnesota, we will invest in your career, ensure high quality child care and education are affordable and accessible, and do the hard work now to keep our natural resources and environment protected for generations to come.”

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minnesota Department of Revenue is using 2021 tax year information to determine...
Minnesota to issue one-time tax rebate payments
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting late Monday night that injured...
Four injured in shooting in rural Truman; authorities seek suspects
FILE - Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison hailed a decision by the U.S. District Court of...
Court upholds entirety of AG Ellison’s lawsuit against Fleet Farm
There are many features of this home, from the technology to the layout, that add to the value.
Nearly $4 million house for sale in Mankato area
Before authorities got to the scene, the 2 men say they performed first aid within seconds of...
Two men aided victims of Truman Shooting

Latest News

The Treetop Trail at the Minnesota Zoo, the world's longest elevated pedestrian loop, is...
Minnesota Zoo to hold grand opening of Treetop Trail
Eighty workers from Dotson Iron Castings, which was recently bought by MacLean Power, are on...
Steelworkers strike for safety at Dotson
Marijuana grow operation
New Minnesota laws going into effect August 1
Mankato author Jodi Dickey published “Mutt and Jack’s Extraordinary Adventure,” which tackles...
Mankato author’s book on its way to film