Heat wave to bring above normal temperatures, spike in humidity

A heat wave moving into the area this week will bring dangerous heat, humidity to the area with a few rain chances possible mixed in throughout the week.

It’s going to be a hot week with highs mainly in the 90s through the week as humidity climbs making way for very humid conditions. As heat and humidity increases, we may see a heat advisory issued for portions of the area at some point this week when temperatures are projected to hover in the mid to upper-90s by the middle of this week. It is important to remember to stay hydrated in these kinds of conditions; as well as, take breaks from both the heat and sun, cool off in air conditioned buildings, and keep your pets and kids in mind. Winds will not be of much help this week as they are projected to be rather light ranging between 5 and 15 mph.

It is important to also remember to never leave a child or pet inside your vehicle regardless if the windows are open or the air is on. When temperatures reach around 90 degrees it takes as little as 10 minutes for the inside of a closed up vehicle to reach over 100 degrees. Ground temperatures are also affected by the heat, regardless if its a shaded area, sunny area, asphalt, grass, blacktop, etc. When temperatures reach around 90 degrees, shaded grassy areas will also have a temperature similar to the air temperature while asphalt in the sun can reach up to 140 degrees or hotter. Paws and bare feet can burn in as little as 5 minutes when surface temperatures heat up to 120 degrees while burns on paws and bare feet can occur in as little as 1 minute at 140 degree temperatures.

Knowing the signs and symptoms of heat related illnesses can be extremely helpful in these kinds of conditions as humidity plays a huge role in kick starting them.

For heat exhaustion you should watch out for the following symptoms: faintness or dizziness, excessive sweating, cool, pale, and/or clammy skin, a rapid but weak pulse, and/or muscle cramps. If you or anyone you are around starts to experience any of these symptoms it is time to get inside where it is cooler (preferably an air conditioned building or even a vehicle with the ac running) as well as getting them hydrated. You can also put a cool compress, like a cool wash cloth, on the back of the neck.

If symptoms get worse you are looking at heat stroke. These symptoms include: a throbbing headache/ migraine, no sweating, red, hot, and/or dry skin, a rapid but strong pulse, and possibly losing consciousness. If these symptoms are noticeable by you or anyone around you call 911 immediately and then try and help them into a cooler area like an air conditioned building or vehicle.

Due to the increase in humidity mixed with the heat and sunshine, overnight showers with a few thunderstorms are possible this week on Tuesday night, Thursday night and Sunday night into next Monday. Temperatures overnight will remain on the warmer side with lows hovering in the mid to upper-60s and low-70s across the area.

We will start to get some relief through next week as the heat wave exits the area making way for slightly cooler temperatures. We will still be slightly above average heading into the start of August but not nearly as hot as the end of July is going to be. Temperatures are projected to hover in the mid-80s through the middle of next week with partly cloudy skies mixed in.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.