Hot and steamy: Stand by for a tropical heatwave

Get your jugs of ice water ready because the heat is on! Dangerous heat and humidity will impact much of our region, causing heat index values to climb throughout the week, reaching 100 degrees or higher by Wednesday and Thursday. Unfortunately, rain chances will also be limited during this time frame, with just a slight chance of scattered thunderstorms Tuesday night and the slight possibility of a few more isolated thundershowers later this week.

The rest of this afternoon will be mostly sunny and warm with highs in the upper 80s. We will take it up a notch on Tuesday with sunshine and a slight increase in both heat and humidity. Highs will reach the low 90s with dew points in the mid 60s, which will lead to heat index values in the mid 90s on Tuesday afternoon.

The real extreme heat will kick in Wednesday and Thursday as actual temperatures climb into the mid to upper 90s across much of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa. Dew points will also climb into the upper 60s to low 70s, which will push the heat index to over 100 degrees on both Wednesday and Thursday. A front will bring some relief by late week, but temperatures will remain above average (in the upper 80s) through the weekend.

Drought conditions are likely to expand across much of our region throughout the upcoming week, as rain chances are pretty close to zero. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will be mostly sunny and slightly less humid. There is a slight chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm at some point throughout the weekend, most likely on Thursday night and again on Friday night.

