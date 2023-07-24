Hunting allowed on additional section of Walnut Lake Wildlife Management Area

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Fairbault County is set to have their “No Tresspass Wildlife Sanctuary” designation removed at Walnut Lake Wildlife Management Area. Hunting will be allowed on an additional 200 acres. It is the first time hunting will be allowed on that parcel in more than 75 years. Walnut Lake WMA is located near Interstate 90 southwest of the city of Wells.

The 200 acres of the Walnut Lake WMA now being opened to hunting was designated as a wildlife sanctuary in the 1940s to help protect Canada geese in southern Minnesota. Canada goose populations have long ago recovered to robust levels and maintaining this no trespass wildlife sanctuary is no longer justified.

Adjacent landowners have been notified of this change. Questions can be directed to Stein Innvaer, the Nicollet area wildlife office supervisor, at 507-386-3922 or Stein.Innvaer@state.mn.us.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.