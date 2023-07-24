Lighthouse Christian Book and Gift is now Kinship Radio

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The new owners of the Lighthouse Christian Book and Gift building in Mankato have turned the page from books to radio. They are carrying on the legacy of the space by bringing locals a Christian radio station, Kinship Radio.

Kinship Radio is located at 860 Madison Avenue in Mankato. You can also check out their website for more information at kinshipradio.org.

