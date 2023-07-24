Long-time Rice County Fair manager says ‘goodbye’

FARIBAULT, Minn. (KEYC) - Between fair food, carnival rides and live shows, the Rice County Fair had something for everyone...but the ending of this year’s festivities was bittersweet for some.

John Dvorak has been managing the fair for a decade, and has spent almost 30 years on the fair’s board.

He says that the ending of his run is something has been in the works for some time.

“I’ve told everybody that I would be the fair manager for ten years, and my ten years is up,” explained Dvorak. “I figured it’s time for somebody new and younger and [with] better ideas -- and plus my wife is holding me to it.”

Dvorak says that it’s been humbling hearing from everybody during his last year on the job. He thanked everyone who has helped and supported him both in his role as Fair Manager and as a long-standing board member.

“It’s been a great send-off,” said Dvorak. “I’ve had tons and tons of people come up to me and congratulate me and thank me for doing what I’ve done. It’s a bittersweet end. You don’t like it to end, but ya know, I know in my heart that the time is right.”

Dvorak said that, right now, he’s unsure whether he’ll return to the fair Board or simply return to the fair, next year, as a casual fairgoer.

