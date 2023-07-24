Your Photos
Mankato author’s book on its way to film

Two years after Mankato author Jodi Dickey's book, "Mutt and Jack’s Extraordinary Adventure," was published, its on its way to become a film adaptation.
By Sofia Martinez
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Mankato author published a children’s book on climate change. Two years later, it is now on its way to becoming a film.

Jodi Dickey authored the book in Mankato for three years before moving to Brookings, SD.

After two years, her book is on its way to becoming a film adaptation.

Author Jodi Dickey published “Mutt and Jack’s Extraordinary Adventure,” which tackles issues of climate change.

“In the book, Jack takes care of his dog, analogous to how we take care of the earth,” explained Dickey. “There’s an analogy there, and so the message is taking care of each other and taking care of the planet. Earth means we’ll all have a home.”

Jodi’s book can be purchased on authorhouse.com, Amazon, Barnes & Nobles, or Kindle.

