Mankato Deep Valley Quilt Guild presents quilts to local veterans

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Quilts for Veterans is a program run by the Mankato Deep Valley Quilt Guild.

The initiative makes customized quilts for area military veterans, and the guild presented quilts to ten veterans at the Willow Brook Cooperative Monday.

Honored veterans say that the moment was special, as many of them had never received recognition for their service.

“It’s outstanding. You know, like they said, we didn’t, we just came home and that’s about it, and now it’s just really, really, really special,” said Michael Coyle.

Vets were presented with flags before their quilts, and Vietnam veterans were also presented pins to commemorate their service.

The quilts were created by residents of Willow Brook, and the honored veterans are also residents.

Those involved say that the effort created a unique opportunity to celebrate within the community.

“They’d sit there and talk and work on these quilts and they kept telling me don’t look. Don’t look. You’re not supposed to look, you’re not supposed to know we’re doing these,” said Mary Beatty

Honored veterans say that this gesture shows that it’s never too late to give recognition to service.

“It’ll happen. It may not have happened when you came home, it may take fifty years to happen, but it does. And people realize how special it is,” said Coyle.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.