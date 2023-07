MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Playhouse’s upcoming production is the popular fairytale Cinderella, but with a twist. The cast is in the studio to give us the inside scoop and show us a sneak peak.

The musical’s opening night is Friday, July 28 at 7:00 p.m., with showtimes going until Aug. 6.

