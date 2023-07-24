Your Photos
Minnesota Zoo to hold grand opening of Treetop Trail

The Treetop Trail at the Minnesota Zoo, the world's longest elevated pedestrian loop, is...
The Treetop Trail at the Minnesota Zoo, the world's longest elevated pedestrian loop, is scheduled to open to the public on July 28, 2023.(PRNewswire)
By Ali Reed
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Zoo will be holding a ceremony to commemorate the grand opening of the Treetop Trail, the world’s longest elevated pedestrian loop, Friday, July 28.

The opening date of the Zoo’s new pathway to nature appropriately coincides with World Nature Conservation Day.

The 1.25-mile Treetop Trail will bring guests up to 32 feet above the ground and provide them with an immersive and accessible naturistic journey.

As a worldwide leader in wildlife conservation, the Minnesota Zoo created the Treetop Trail to give guests year-round access to hundreds of acres of hardwood forest, ponds and marshes, and the diverse wildlife that call Minnesota home.

The Treetop Trail will provide new perspectives of many Zoo animals, including tigers, moose, bison, and of course, a bird’s eye view for bird watchers during each of Minnesota’s four seasons.

The event will take place Friday at 10:30 a.m.. Zoo guest arrival is requested to be no later than 10:10 a.m. The hosts will greet attendees at the main entrance and lead them to the ceremony’s location.

