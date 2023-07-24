Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Steelworkers strike for safety at Dotson

Eighty workers from Dotson Iron Castings, which was recently bought by MacLean Power, are on...
Eighty workers from Dotson Iron Castings, which was recently bought by MacLean Power, are on strike. Representatives say workers are striking for a safer work environment, a better work-life balance, additional training and a more inclusive onboarding process.(Tony Peregin)
By Sofia Martinez and Tony Peregrin
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Eighty workers from Dotson Iron Castings, which was recently bought by MacLean Power, are on strike.

The USW 142B Dotson and MPS employees gathered in Old Town, near the Dotson building, and started striking Sunday night.

Representatives say workers are striking for a safer work environment, better work, and life balance, as well as additional training and a more inclusive onboarding process.

Dotson Iron Castings specializes in ductile iron castings for various industries, including agriculture, construction, transportation, and more.

The company was founded in 1876.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minnesota Department of Revenue is using 2021 tax year information to determine...
Minnesota to issue one-time tax rebate payments
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting late Monday night that injured...
Four injured in shooting in rural Truman; authorities seek suspects
FILE - Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison hailed a decision by the U.S. District Court of...
Court upholds entirety of AG Ellison’s lawsuit against Fleet Farm
There are many features of this home, from the technology to the layout, that add to the value.
Nearly $4 million house for sale in Mankato area
Before authorities got to the scene, the 2 men say they performed first aid within seconds of...
Two men aided victims of Truman Shooting

Latest News

Mankato author Jodi Dickey published “Mutt and Jack’s Extraordinary Adventure,” which tackles...
Mankato author’s book on its way to film
While he says that the end of his run has been in the works for some time, departing Rice...
Long-time Rice County Fair manager says ‘goodbye’
The Alternative Roots Farm in Madelia held a community event on Sunday highlighting local...
First annual local food celebration event held at Alternative Roots Farm
Long-time Rice County Fair manager says ‘goodbye’