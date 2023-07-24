Your Photos
Train derails in Superior, causes chemical spill

Spilled magnesium chloride
Train Derailment in Superior Wisconsin on 28th Street yard
Train Derailment in Superior Wisconsin on 28th Street yard(Northern News Now)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - We are following a train derailment in Superior, Wisconsin.

A trail derailment created a chemical spill in Superior.

According to Mayor Jim Paine’s Facebook page, several BNSF train cars including tanker cars derailed Monday.

The incident occurred on 28th Street in the rail yard and spilled magnesium chloride, a chemical commonly used for road de-icing.

Crews work to fix train derailment in Superior
Crews work to fix train derailment in Superior(Northern News Now)

Officials believe there is no danger to the public or to the surrounding environment.

The road may close later as crews clean up the accident.

Mayor Paine asked drivers to use the bridges to travel to and from Billings Park.

The cause of the derailment is unknown at this time.

BNSF is currently working on re-railing the trains.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

