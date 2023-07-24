Warming trend continues

Another day, another couple of degrees warmer.

Temperatures will reach the high 80s and possibly the low 90s for some Monday, and then the warming pattern continues through the next several days. Highs will hit the mid and upper 90s by Wednesday and Thursday. With this intense heat, we are also expecting high humidity. Dew points in the upper 60s and 70s combined with the hot temperatures mean we could see heat index values in the triple digits by the middle of this week. This is something that needs to be taken seriously, as heat illnesses can occur easily.

It is super important to know the different symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke and what to do if each were to occur to you or someone around you. It is very important to listen to your body and stay hydrated while you’re outside this week, especially if you plan on doing any strenuous activities.

While we are seeing a fairly dry forecast ahead, a few afternoon pop-up showers and thunderstorms are possible just about each day. Rain totals will not make much of a dent in the growing drought conditions.

We’re keeping an eye on the later part of this week for the chance of some more widespread rain, but chances are still very low as of now.

