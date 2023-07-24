Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Warming trend continues

Dangerous heat this week
KEYC
KEYC(KEYC)
By Emily Merz
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Another day, another couple of degrees warmer.

Temperatures will reach the high 80s and possibly the low 90s for some Monday, and then the warming pattern continues through the next several days. Highs will hit the mid and upper 90s by Wednesday and Thursday. With this intense heat, we are also expecting high humidity. Dew points in the upper 60s and 70s combined with the hot temperatures mean we could see heat index values in the triple digits by the middle of this week. This is something that needs to be taken seriously, as heat illnesses can occur easily.

It is super important to know the different symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke and what to do if each were to occur to you or someone around you. It is very important to listen to your body and stay hydrated while you’re outside this week, especially if you plan on doing any strenuous activities.

While we are seeing a fairly dry forecast ahead, a few afternoon pop-up showers and thunderstorms are possible just about each day. Rain totals will not make much of a dent in the growing drought conditions.

We’re keeping an eye on the later part of this week for the chance of some more widespread rain, but chances are still very low as of now.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minnesota Department of Revenue is using 2021 tax year information to determine...
Minnesota to issue one-time tax rebate payments
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting late Monday night that injured...
Four injured in shooting in rural Truman; authorities seek suspects
FILE - Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison hailed a decision by the U.S. District Court of...
Court upholds entirety of AG Ellison’s lawsuit against Fleet Farm
There are many features of this home, from the technology to the layout, that add to the value.
Nearly $4 million house for sale in Mankato area
Before authorities got to the scene, the 2 men say they performed first aid within seconds of...
Two men aided victims of Truman Shooting

Latest News

Emily Merz's Saturday Forecast 7/22/23
Clear evening ahead, warming pattern this weekend
Emily Merz's Saturday Forecast 7/22/23
Emily Merz's Saturday Forecast 7/22/23
Emily Merz's Friday PM Forecast 7/21/23
Isolated thunderstorms tomorrow, then we heat up!
Emily Merz's Friday PM Forecast 7/21/23
Emily Merz's Friday PM Forecast 7/21/23