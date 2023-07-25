Blizzards benefit Children’s Miracle Network

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Dairy Queen West is participating in the 17th annual “DQ Miracle Treat Day.” DQ West is encouraging the local community to purchase a Blizzard to benefit our local Children’s Specialty Clinic on the Wickersham campus.

For every Blizzard treat sold during the DQ Miracle Treat Day, DQ West will be donate $1. Children’s Miracle Hospitals (CMNH) raises funds and awareness for 170 children’s hospitals across the U.S. and Canada, including the one in Mankato.

“We do this to help save and improve the lives of children locally. These families need our support and together we can make a difference”, states JoRae Galli Storm, second generation operator.

Pre-orders are encouraged for larger pick-up orders. Pre-orders will be accepted through Wednesday at 9:00 p.m. via drop off. Event info can also be found on their social media under “event.”

Since 1984, the Dairy Queen system has raised more than $126 million for the charity through various fundraising efforts.

Dairy Queen West is located at 25 Stoltzman Road in downtown Mankato.

