City of Mankato: Entertainment Alley to close July 26

Entertainment Alley, which is between Civic Center Plaza and West Cherry Street, will be closed...
Entertainment Alley, which is between Civic Center Plaza and West Cherry Street, will be closed temporarily, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Wed. July 26, for window cleaning on area buildings.(City of Mankato)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Motorists looking to drive through Entertainment Alley on July 26 will need to find a different path to their destination.

Entertainment Alley, which is between Civic Center Plaza and West Cherry Street, will be closed temporarily, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Wed. July 26, for window cleaning on area buildings.

For more information on the project, e-mail staff, dial 311 or call (507) 387-8600.

For information about city road closures, visit here.

