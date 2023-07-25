City of Mankato: Entertainment Alley to close July 26

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Motorists looking to drive through Entertainment Alley on July 26 will need to find a different path to their destination.

Entertainment Alley, which is between Civic Center Plaza and West Cherry Street, will be closed temporarily, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Wed. July 26, for window cleaning on area buildings.

For more information on the project, e-mail staff, dial 311 or call (507) 387-8600.

For information about city road closures, visit here.

