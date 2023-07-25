Dangerous heat continues with on and off t-storm chances

A heat wave bringing dangerous heat with heat indices around the triple digits will continue with shower and thunderstorm chances mixed in.

Sunshine is expected to continue through the remainder of the week despite a few shower and thunderstorm chances. Temperatures are expected to hover in the 90s through the rest of the week, but due to the humidity mixed in, heat index values are projected to hover in the mid to upper-90s and low-100s. This is dangerous heat and can lead to heat related illnesses if not taken seriously. It is extremely important to stay hydrated, wear proper clothing that helps your body stay cool (light weight and light colored clothing), take breaks from both the heat and sun, and limit your outdoor activities by not doing anything too strenuous. Winds will not be of much help as they will be light ranging up to 15 mph through the week into the upcoming weekend.

Overnight conditions will range from mostly clear to mostly cloudy throughout the week with temperatures remaining warm as they dip into the upper-60s and low-70s. With the high humidity, sunshine, and warm temperatures, we will likely see overnight showers and thunderstorms throughout the week starting Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Some areas may experience heavy rainfall at times Tuesday night with totals ranging between a half an inch and an inch possible. Shower and thunderstorm chances will clear out by Wednesday morning before returning Thursday night, Friday night, and Sunday night of this upcoming weekend.

We will finally get some relief from the dangerous heat, despite remaining above average through the first week of August as temperatures are projected to fall into the mid-80s. We will see a mix of sunshine and cloud coverage through the first few days of August with light winds reaching up to 15 mph. Humidity is also expected to drop, making way for more comfortable conditions around the area. It may still be slightly humid at times, but not nearly as oppressive as the last week of July.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.