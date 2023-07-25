FIRST ALERT DAYS: Storms tonight will be followed by extreme heat

We are monitoring the potential for a few strong to severe thunderstorms across parts of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa this evening and overnight. Large hail and damaging straight-line wind gusts will be the main threats. In addition, due to the expected onslaught of extreme heat and humidity, the KEYC First Alert Weather Team has designated Wednesday and Thursday as “First Alert Days. The temperature is expected to soar into the mid to upper 90s, but it’s the steamy 70+ degree dew point that will push the heat index, or “feels like” temperature, to a staggering 105 degrees or higher.

The rest of this afternoon will be hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s, and heat index values in the mid to upper 90s.

We are tracking a system that will bring a line of thunderstorms across Southern Minnesota and Northern Iowa tonight into early Wednesday morning. Some storms could be severe with hail and straight-line wind being the main threat. Locally heavy rainfall amounts of an inch or more will also be possible with individual thunderstorms. Storms will develop across the Dakotas and move southeast across our region during the mid to late evening hours. Storms will exit late tonight.

Our other big story of the day is the extreme heat and humidity that is in the forecast for the next couple of days. High temps will climb into the low to mid 90s on Wednesday and Thursday. The heat, combined with dew points in the 70s, will cause the heat index to soar to 105° or higher. We have not had heat like this for quite a while. Take the necessary precautions, check on elderly folks and those without air conditioning, make sure pets have plenty of shade and water, and watch for signs of heat stroke. For more information on handling the heat, check out this article:

Relief is anticipated by Friday with the arrival of a cold front, although temperatures are expected to remain above average through the weekend. While rain amounts are not expected to be significant, there could be a few scattered showers and thunderstorms associated with that system late Thursday, Thursday night, and Friday. The upcoming weekend should be fairly pleasant with sunshine, lower humidity, and high temps in the low to mid 80s.

