Keeping an eye on our furry friends in the heat

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With temperatures climbing this week, local shelters remind owners to keep an eye on their furry friends.

The American Vet Association says that if it’s hot outside for you, it’s even hotter for your pet.

Remember to not leave pets in the car, even in the shade and with windows down.

Cars can overheat quickly to deadly temperatures.

The weather can take a toll on humans as well as pets, that is why local shelters are reminding owners to take it easy the next few days.

“Doing just short outings, making sure if you are going on pavement that you’re checking how hot the pavement is, you can put your hand on it. If it’s hot to you, it’s hot to them,” said Lauren Wensman.

If you do go on walks, BENCHS recommends to take frequent breaks and bring enough water for your pet and you.

