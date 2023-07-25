Make sure your kids are up to date on their immunizations

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - July is coming to an end, and back to school season is about to begin.

On top of school supplies and schedule planning, the Mayo Clinic wants to remind parents that this time of year is the ideal time to get kids checked in with their doctors and get them up to date on their immunizations.

“A variety of things can change there, so it’s a good opportunity before your child is exposed to another group of people and their potential infectious viruses and bacteria so make sure that those immunizations are up to date, to make sure that their immune systems are ready for that,” said Dr. Jennifer Johnson.

Mayo says that many families have had their immunization schedules thrown off track since the pandemic, and that they are gradually making efforts to get families to return to their previous immunization and check-up schedules.

“We saw a lot of people with different comfort levels coming in during COVID and during surges especially. And so sometimes that unfortunately got people delayed even a little bit further, and so taking any opportunity we have to see families and get kids in and make sure they’re up to date, adults too for that matter,” said Dr. Johnson.

Mayo has partnered with Nicollet County Health and Human Services to get the word out about back-to-school immunizations, and Open Door Health Center in St. Peter will be offering free vaccinations for Nicollet County Children who may otherwise be unable to get them at the St. Peter Project Community Connect event at the St. Peter Community Center on August 15 from 1 to 5 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.