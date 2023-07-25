National Pottery Day at Mankato Makerspace

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - If you’ve ever wanted to make something that could end up at the State Fair one day, a great local place that can help you start, the Mankato Makerspace.

Today also just happens to be National Pottery Day. Kelsey and Lisa got a lesson in wheel thrown pottery to celebrate.

You can find Mankato Makerspace at 1700 3rd Avenue in Mankato. You can also head to the Mankato Makerspace website to see all of their class offerings for kids and adults.

