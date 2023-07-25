Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Tuesday Tunes: Mitchell Hall and the Tennessee Trio

Mitchell Hall and the Tennessee Trio are a tribute band to Johnny Cash.
By KEYC Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Tuesday Tunes guests are ready to show off their talents. Mitchell Hall and the Tennessee Trio are a tribute band to Johnny Cash and June Carter. You can catch them performing at different events across the state.

For more information on their band, you can check out their website for find them on various social media platforms.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minnesota Department of Revenue is using 2021 tax year information to determine...
Minnesota to issue one-time tax rebate payments
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting late Monday night that injured...
Four injured in shooting in rural Truman; authorities seek suspects
FILE - Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison hailed a decision by the U.S. District Court of...
Court upholds entirety of AG Ellison’s lawsuit against Fleet Farm
There are many features of this home, from the technology to the layout, that add to the value.
Nearly $4 million house for sale in Mankato area
Police have made an arrest in connection with a shooting in Truman back on July 3. The Martin...
Arrest made in July 3 shooting near Truman, faces nine charges

Latest News

Becky Wills with True Real Estate is in with some advice on how to handle to the current state...
How to manage the current housing market
Tim Guldan with the Guldan Family Farm is in to talk about how to create actual pickles through...
The process of pickling cucumbers
Today just happens to be National Pottery Day, and Kelsey and Lisa got a lesson in wheel thrown...
National Pottery Day at Mankato Makerspace
Entertainment Alley, which is between Civic Center Plaza and West Cherry Street, will be closed...
City of Mankato: Entertainment Alley to close July 26