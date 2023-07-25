Uniquely Abled Academy at SCC gains momentum, statewide attention

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - South Central College’s (SCC) Uniquely Abled Academy is gaining traction, as it continues to get statewide recognition.

Last summer, SCC launched Minnesota’s first Uniquely Abled Academy that offered specialized workforce training for those on the autism spectrum.

After only about 2 and a half months, the intensive program aims to prepare participants for a career as a computer numeric control (CNC) operator.

Provided by SCC’s Customized Workforce Education division, Uniquely Abled Academy is receiving statewide acclaim from organizations like Minnesota Departments of Employment and Economic Development’s (DEED) - Vocational Rehabilitation Services (VRS) and Human Services (DHS) helped fund the program.

On Wed., July 26, representatives from DEED-VRS will visit SCC’s North Mankato campus to get a look at the program in person. The reps will be joined by others from around Minnesota interested in organizing similar programs at other locations.

The representatives will also have an opportunity to meet former and current Uniquely Abled Academy students.

One of the current participants, Evan Nadolsky, is excited about the opportunities the program may bring.

Nadolsky is a 2013 Waseca High School graduate who spent 10 years working in retail -- all the while, looking for a change.

Nadolsky says he’s enjoyed his learning experience, so far, and looks forward to “working at a place where I feel accomplished and earn a good living.”

After completing the program, Nadolsky hopes to apply to a manufacturing company; pursue a Machine Tool Technology (MTT) diploma at SCC.

Instrumental to the Uniquely Abled Academy’s success is its smaller-sized classes, with instructors and support professionals available to help and guide students.

This summer’s class at SCC will have five students.

