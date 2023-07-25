Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

United Way’s 2024 campaign officially kicks off

The goal for this year is 2,250,000 million dollars.
By Sofia Martinez
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Greater Mankato Area United Way’s 2024 campaign has officially started.

”It’s a full year effort and you know as soon as one campaign is over, we’re already planning and strategizing for what to do for the next year.”

The goal for this year is 2,250,000 dollars.

“All that money goes to the United Way, which truly stays local in our communities. We have a we serve 4 county community area and it it’s all stays local and impacts all the agencies that are right here in our community.”

According to United Way, the collected money supports 62 programs in Blue Earth, Nicollet, Le Suer, and Waseca counties.

This year’s goal is seeing an increase from last year’s campaign goal of 2,150.000 dollars.

“Every year it seems to get bigger and bigger. The agencies are continuing to grow than even the community seems to be greater and greater. And so it’s very humbling to see the businesses and the community members come together and in one United force to really just stand behind those in need in our community.”

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minnesota Department of Revenue is using 2021 tax year information to determine...
Minnesota to issue one-time tax rebate payments
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting late Monday night that injured...
Four injured in shooting in rural Truman; authorities seek suspects
FILE - Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison hailed a decision by the U.S. District Court of...
Court upholds entirety of AG Ellison’s lawsuit against Fleet Farm
There are many features of this home, from the technology to the layout, that add to the value.
Nearly $4 million house for sale in Mankato area
Police have made an arrest in connection with a shooting in Truman back on July 3. The Martin...
Arrest made in July 3 shooting near Truman, faces nine charges

Latest News

Open Door Health Center in St. Peter will be offering free vaccinations for Nicollet County...
Make sure your kids are up to date on their immunizations
If you do go on walks, BENCHS recommends to take frequent breaks and bring enough water for...
Keeping an eye on our furry friends in the heat
DQ West is encouraging the local community to purchase a Blizzard to benefit our local...
Blizzards benefit Children’s Miracle Network
KEYC Weather
FIRST ALERT DAYS: Storms tonight, extreme heat and humidity this week