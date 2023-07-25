United Way’s 2024 campaign officially kicks off

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Greater Mankato Area United Way’s 2024 campaign has officially started.

”It’s a full year effort and you know as soon as one campaign is over, we’re already planning and strategizing for what to do for the next year.”

The goal for this year is 2,250,000 dollars.

“All that money goes to the United Way, which truly stays local in our communities. We have a we serve 4 county community area and it it’s all stays local and impacts all the agencies that are right here in our community.”

According to United Way, the collected money supports 62 programs in Blue Earth, Nicollet, Le Suer, and Waseca counties.

This year’s goal is seeing an increase from last year’s campaign goal of 2,150.000 dollars.

“Every year it seems to get bigger and bigger. The agencies are continuing to grow than even the community seems to be greater and greater. And so it’s very humbling to see the businesses and the community members come together and in one United force to really just stand behind those in need in our community.”

