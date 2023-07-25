Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Wisconsin law enforcement teams up with Midwest agencies for Speed Enforcement Day

speed generic
speed generic(MGN)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Extra patrols will be out on Wednesday across Wisconsin and 10 other states as part of a nationwide push to curb speeding.

The Speed Awareness Day campaign will feature around 100 law enforcement state, county and local agencies, including the Wisconsin State Patrol, to stop reckless driving. Officials also aim to educate drivers on the dangers of speeding.

Wisconsin State Patrol noted that there was a rise in the number of citations for driving 100+ mph during the pandemic, from 583 in 2019 to 1,403 in 2020. There were 1,159 of these citations in 2022.

Other states recognizing Speed Awareness Day include Illinois, Indiana and Minnesota.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minnesota Department of Revenue is using 2021 tax year information to determine...
Minnesota to issue one-time tax rebate payments
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting late Monday night that injured...
Four injured in shooting in rural Truman; authorities seek suspects
FILE - Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison hailed a decision by the U.S. District Court of...
Court upholds entirety of AG Ellison’s lawsuit against Fleet Farm
There are many features of this home, from the technology to the layout, that add to the value.
Nearly $4 million house for sale in Mankato area
Police have made an arrest in connection with a shooting in Truman back on July 3. The Martin...
Arrest made in July 3 shooting near Truman, faces nine charges

Latest News

FILE -- The City of Mankato is reminding locals that there’s still time to register their block...
City of Mankato: Still time to register for Night to Unite block party event
FILE -- Once again, Mayo Clinic Health Systems (MCHS) hospitals are earning top marks from...
MCHS hospitals earn high star ratings from CMS
According to MnDOT, the Highway 22 construction project, between Mapleton and Wells, is nearly...
Detour for Hwy 22 project to be removed July 26
Train Derailment in Superior Wisconsin on 28th Street yard
Train derails in Superior, causes chemical spill
Heat advisory issued ahead of extreme heat expected in the area.
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 7-26-2023