Apartment fire near Minnesota State University, no injuries

There were no injuries, but damages are estimated at $35,000. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
By Ali Reed and Tony Peregrin
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Public Safety responded to the report of a structure fire at 141 E. Campus View Road around 12:02 a.m. on July 26. Firefighters extinguished the fire, which was inside of the apartment building.

There were no injuries, but damages are estimated at $35,000. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

