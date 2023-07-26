Apartment fire near Minnesota State University, no injuries

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Public Safety responded to the report of a structure fire at 141 E. Campus View Road around 12:02 a.m. on July 26. Firefighters extinguished the fire, which was inside of the apartment building.

There were no injuries, but damages are estimated at $35,000. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

