City of Mankato: Still time to register for Night to Unite block party event

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of Mankato is reminding locals that there’s still time to register their block parties for Night to Unite.

On Tues., Aug. 1 from 5:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m., Night to Unite will provide an opportunity for members of the community to build connections with their neighbors and City staff.

Night to Unite is designed for several reasons, including strengthening community and public safety relations, and raising awareness of crime and drug-prevention efforts.

It also aims to provide an informal way for community members to keep their neighborhoods safe.

For more information contact staff at 311 or 507-387-8600.

